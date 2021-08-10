Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in United Fire Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Fire Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UFCS. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

UFCS opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.