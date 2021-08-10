Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,930 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 176,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $723,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

