Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE HBM traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.55 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.