Royal Bank of Canada Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $70.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.20.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.