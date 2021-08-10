Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $48.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

