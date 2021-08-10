Royal Bank of Canada Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,034,137 shares of company stock valued at $17,949,624. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

