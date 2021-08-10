Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

