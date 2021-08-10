Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,307 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $34,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Profile

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.