Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $114.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.42. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

