Rotork’s (ROR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.