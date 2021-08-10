Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 6,010 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

