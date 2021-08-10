Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

KO opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.