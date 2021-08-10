Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

