Roth Capital Trims Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Target Price to $45.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $472.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.