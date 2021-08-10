Roth Capital Raises Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Price Target to $44.00

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

