Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 363.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

