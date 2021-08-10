Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 204.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.7% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

