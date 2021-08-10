Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

RCKY has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $52.44 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

