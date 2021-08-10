Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Rocky Brands worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.