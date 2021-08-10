Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 1-Year High at $316.47

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $316.47 and last traded at $315.80, with a volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

