Rocket Companies (RKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Rocket Companies to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

