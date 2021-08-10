Robert W. Baird Increases Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $110.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85. Insperity has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $102.49.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

