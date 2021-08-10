RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.88 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,139,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,083 shares of company stock worth $8,834,966. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

