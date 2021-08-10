Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

NYSE REPX opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

