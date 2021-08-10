REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.28 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. REVV has a total market cap of $51.28 million and $5.24 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00851184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041532 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

