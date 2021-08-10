Reviewing Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Certara and Talend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million 17.69 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -88.00 Talend $287.47 million 7.51 -$79.58 million ($0.63) -104.71

Certara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Certara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Certara and Talend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57 Talend 0 2 3 0 2.60

Certara presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.51%. Talend has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Certara’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Talend.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A -4.94% -2.99% Talend -27.29% -490.47% -8.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Talend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Certara beats Talend on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France.

