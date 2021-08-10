Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L cut its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,243,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,256 shares during the period. Retail Properties of America makes up approximately 44.9% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $94,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,201. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

