Resonant (RESN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Resonant to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

