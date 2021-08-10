Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equifax (EFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $241.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past seven quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

7/23/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $241.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $270.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EFX traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,116. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

