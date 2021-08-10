Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skyline Champion (SKY)

Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Skyline Champion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

