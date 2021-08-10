Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,481 shares of company stock valued at $16,529,628. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

