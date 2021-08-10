Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$36.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.83. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.