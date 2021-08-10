Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Repay traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.67. 13,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 837,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

