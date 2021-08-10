Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 13,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,855. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

