Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCII. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

