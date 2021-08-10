Renasant Bank Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Renasant Bank cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,977,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE CM opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $70.88 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

