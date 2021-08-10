Renasant Bank Purchases 3,130 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 447.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.