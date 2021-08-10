Renasant Bank Invests $243,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

