Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

