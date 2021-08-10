Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

