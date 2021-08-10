Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,738. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.6082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.18%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

