Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMETEK (AME)

8/5/2021 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

NYSE AME traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

