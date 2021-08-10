RDA Financial Network Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $314,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 354,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.5% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.57. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

