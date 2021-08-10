RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,343 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

