Raze Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $721,887.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $721,887.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

