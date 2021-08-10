Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,773,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $272.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

