Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 141 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $407.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.59. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.93 and a 1 year high of $425.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

