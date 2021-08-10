Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

