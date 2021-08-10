Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

