Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $275,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

