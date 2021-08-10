Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $275,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.
Centene Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
